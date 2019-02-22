The City of Montevideo released its 2018 Annual Report at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The City of Montevideo released its 2018 Annual Report at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The report details projects undertaken by the city in 2018, day-to-day operations, and city finances. It also includes reports from the various city departments.

Some highlights of the city’s 2018 Year in Review Report are:

• The city applied for and received a grant to improve Hillcrest Park.

• The Veterans Home Project continued to move forward and a Community Celebration was held in September.

• Section 3A of the Levee Project work was mostly completed.

• Work began on the new Montevideo Learning center in October and has continued to progress over the winter months despite the weather.

• In the general election in November, Bryce Curtiss was re-elected to the council. The council also welcomed new members Dan Sanborn and Steve Sulflow. Jim Curtiss was elected as Mayor.

• The Steve Williams Estate announced a $2.8 million donation to the Veterans Home Project.

• Long-time Monte­video City Manager Steve Jones retired in December, and Rick Almich was hired as Interim City Manager.

• The Airport Taxilane project was completed, with the final lift of asphalt to be put down this spring.

