Twirling dresses, smiling faces and twinkling eyes were in abundance Feb. 9 at the diva ball.

Hosted by the Redwood Falls Just For Kix Outback Bowl dancers, the event was the first of its kind, and those who coordinated the ball hope it is not the last.

Dads, moms, grandpas, uncles and family friends brought their special divas to the Redwood Area Community Center for a night of bonding and fun.

Diego Torre made sure the dance floor was never empty with fun, classic dance songs that kept the divas dancing all night long. Photographer Kim Kaiser captured the night for each couple with a professional and fun photo shoot.

Complete with a dress-up selfie booth, snacks, water, Valentine making station and of course dancing, the diva ball was a huge hit among participants.

“It was a wonderful evening of entertainment. The joy in all of the little divas’ faces explained the night,” Nathan Vogland, father of three divas, shared.

This diva ball was a fundraiser for the Just For Kix Outback Bowl dancers who will be traveling to Tampa, Fla. in December to perform at the opening ceremony and halftime show at the Outback Bowl. Their goal is to raise $60,000 to help fund the travel expenses for the 29 dancers attending.

“We want to give a special thank you out to Modern Woodmen of America, Blossom Town, Runnings, S&S Rental and Thrivent. Their generosity and the time and talent from our parent volunteers helped make this fundraiser an incredible success. We hoped this event would create lasting memories for some special ladies, and we would agree it did,” added Jason Guggisberg, diva ball committee chair.

The fundraising will continue this spring with the individual dancers and their families selling bed sheets. This summer the dancers will have a fundraiser during Summer Splash as well.

– Information and photos courtesy of Ann Vote