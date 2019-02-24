The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has closed Highway 19 between Marshall and Redwood Falls due to whiteout conditions.

Earlier today, MnDOT closed Highway 4 north of Hector.

Highways 19 and 4 will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail.

In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply. MnDOT has also issued many No Travel Advisories throughout southwest Minnesota due to white conditions and drifting snow.

No travel is advised on most state highways in Lac Qui Parle, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Pipestone, and Murray counties. Portions of state highways in Meeker and McLeod counties are under no travel advisories. Please consult www.511mn.org for specific state highway information.

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective. Motorists are advised not to travel on these road segments until conditions improve.