The Sleepy Eye Baseball Association held their annual meeting Feb. 10, 2019. Ironically, the meeting was 70 years later than the announcement that the association was formed on the same date in 1949.

The annual Sleepy Eye Baseball summer sign-up will be held at Dairy Queen from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Election of officers for the 2019 calendar year: Brandon Streich, President. Denny Mangen, Vice President. Tina Labat, Treasurer. Aaron Nesvold, Secretary. Board members include Shanna Uecker, Mike Hardin, Ron Salfer, Scott Salfer, Brian Meyer, Alan Woitas, Bruce Woitas, and John Mielke.

Sleepy Eye Ballpark will be co-hosting both the VFW Jr. Upper Midwest Classic (June 27-June 29) and the Legion Upper Midwest Classic (July 5/6) this summer with New Ulm, Searles, and Essig. Teams included for the VFW tournament include Osseo, Chaska, Prior Lake, St. Peter, Wayzata, Willmar, two teams from Mankato, two teams from New Ulm, Luverne, Hutchinson, Hastings, Maple Grove, and Harrisburg, SD.

Sleepy Eye Indians Amateur baseball team to open the season May 5 at Searles and host the New Ulm Brewers May 12 for their Home Opener. The Indians look to return strongly this year as they finished in the Sweet 16 in last year's State Tournament in New Prague and Shakopee.

John Mangen Day at the Ballpark tradition returns for its’ sixth year on John’s birthday Saturday, July 20 against Stark at 7 p.m.