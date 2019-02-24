Sleepy Eye FFA chapter members competed in several Career Development Events (CDEs) at the SMSU Ag. Bowl.

Sleepy Eye FFA chapter members competed in several Career Development Events (CDEs) at the SMSU Ag. Bowl on Feb. 16, in Marshall, including: Vet Science, Ag Sales, Floriculture, Forestry, Meats, Soils, Fish & Wildlife, and Best Informed Greenhand (BIG).

The Vet Science team placed 10th overall at Ag. Bowl. Team members include: Isaac Huiras (7th Ind.), Morgan Hoffmann (12th Ind.), Mateo Moreno, and Miah Brown. The Vet Science team members were tested on their knowledge of common pets, pet health, vet science terms and skills, and animal anatomy. An identification of different species, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, parasites, rabbits, and other animals kept as pets, is also a large part of the contest.

The Vet Science team placed 5th for the Region VI Contest, held in conjunction with Ag. Bowl. The team is ready to take on State and has high hopes for the competition.

Fish & Wildlife placed 7th out of 23 teams for Ag. Bowl. The members include: Kadon Strong (10th Ind.), Matthew Sellner, Jacob Schultz, and Jake Price. The Fish & Wildlife contest consists of three parts — identification (mammals, fish, birds, insects, reptiles/amphibians), a knowledge test, and a current events activity on lake quality. The team placed 6th in the Region VI Contest and qualified for State competition in April.

For the Best Informed Greenhand competition, team members participated in a written test to show their knowledge of FFA facts, parliamentary procedure, history, and important people in FFA. They placed 1st at the SMSU Ag. Bowl and the Region VI Contest. The members of the team included: Trey Heiderscheidt (2nd Ind.), Maddison Helget (5th Ind.), Katelyn Capacia, and Jorden Niebuhr. Trey also won a $250 scholarship to SMSU.

The Ag. Sales Team placed 6th at Ag. Bowl. Team members included: Gunval Coulson, Alex Joramo, and Mason Sellner. The purpose of the Ag. Sales CDE is to evaluate skills that are essential for an individual to be successful in the agricultural sales field. The process of selling agricultural products is essential for production and marketing of agricultural products. The product for 2019 is wild grass and wild flower mixes.

Floriculture earned 4th place out of 17 teams for Ag. Bowl. Team members include: Cassidy Hoffmann (7th Ind.), Alexa Steffl, Livia Nelson, and McKenna Dockter. The Floriculture CDE tests student knowledge of flowers and plants, growing media, fertilizer, greenhouse management, design concepts, and the floriculture industry. They also are tested on their identification skills of annuals, cut flowers, greenhouse crops, and floriculture equipment and tools. The final part of the Floriculture CDE is problem solving dealing with pricing, calculating media and fertilizer, production schedules, floral design, and safety for chemical use.

In the Forestry CDE Competition, Edwin Flores was the 5th place individual. The Forestry CDE tests students’ knowledge of trees, wood, chainsaws, and equipment identification, as well as practical use of the Timber Cruising Stick, calculation of wood products, and identification and knowledge of tree disorders.

For the Ag. Bowl Meats CDE competition, the FFA members identified 60 different retail cuts of beef, pork, and lamb. Sleepy Eye was the 5th place team out of 13 teams. Team members included: Brittney Dittbenner, Maranda Braulick, Carment Lendt, and Presley Bauer.

The final participants for the day were Gavin Gratz in the Soils Competition and Trey Heiderscheidt in Creed. Soils team members evaluate the different textures of soils along with slope, fertilizer needs, and potential to erode. In the Creed competition, freshmen members recite the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answer questions based on the meaning of the creed and personal experiences of the members.

Sleepy Eye FFA is proud to have these CDE teams qualify for state competition and excel at an Invitational Contest.