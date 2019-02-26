If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Movies: Thurs., Feb. 28 stop and catch a movie they start between 7 and 7:15 p.m. at the Millennium Theater. For more information call 320-269-3135 or check their website at www.montevideomillennium.com Located at 560 SW 1st Street, Montevideo.

2 Meals on Wheels Fund­raiser: Fri., March 1 from 5-7 p.m. at the Montevideo VFW come help Prairie Five Meals on Wheels with free will donation for Silent auction, meal and door prizes available. Also come and check out the new Meals on Wheels Food Truck.



3 Auxiliary Scholarship Steak and Shrimp Fry: The Auxiliary is hosting their Scholarship Steak and Shrimp Fry includes dessert on Fri., March 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 613 Legion Drive, Monte­video.