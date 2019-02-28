The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo.

The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were Jeffrey Lopez, Jim Dahlvang, Dave Nordaune, and Chairman David Lieser. Commissioner Matt Gilbertson was absent.

Karen White, the 8th Judicial Treatment Court Coordinator, met before the board to provide an update on the Drug Court program, and invite the commissioners to a graduation on March 5 for a drug court participant.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Montevideo Police Department then conducted a mock drill in the board room to test emergency response and preparedness.

Following the drill, HRA Executive Director Cathy Jakobs met before the board to provide an update on the funding sources for the program, and also update the board on the decision made by Lac qui Parle County to refuse participation in financially supporting the administrative costs of vouchers in Lac qui Parle County. A motion was made to send a letter informing Lac qui Parle commissioners that the Chippewa County HRA will discontinue approving any new lease ups in Lac qui Parle County at this time. The motion was approved.

Dennis Gibson then met with the board to discuss community development opportunities and recent renewable energy projects.

