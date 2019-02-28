The University of Jamestown Concert Choir will be performing a concert of sacred choral music at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public; however, to help offset the costs of touring, a free-will offering will be collected at intermission. Attendees are invited to enjoy inspirational singing, and visit with Choir members after the performance.

Crookston is the Choir’s fifth stop on a nine-city, one-week tour. Other performance locations include:

• Valley City, N.D.

• Bismarck, N.D.

• Harvey, N.D.

• Wahpeton, N.D.

• Maple Grove, Minn.

• Willmar, Minn.

• Fargo, N.D.

• Jamestown, N.D.

The University of Jamestown Choir, under the direction of Dr. J. Aaron McDermid, makes annual concert tours throughout the United States and travels abroad every four years.

For more than 80 years, the choir has toured domestically and internationally, visiting 38 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, 18 European countries, China, and three Canadian provinces.

Choir members are chosen by audition and represent most academic majors on campus.

A complete tour schedule can be found at uj.edu/ChoirTour. Please contact Sarah Larsen, tour manager, at 701-659-3018 or sarah.larsen@uj.edu with questions.

Established in 1883, the University of Jamestown is a private, liberal arts university located in Jamestown, N.D. Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Science in Nursing degrees, as well as Master’s Degrees in Education, Leadership, Clinical Counseling, and a Fargo-based Doctor of Physical Therapy degree are offered. For more information, visit uj.edu.