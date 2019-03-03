The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed over the past year four species of weeds on the state’s Noxious weed prohibited eradicate list for the first time in six counties.

Weeds categorized as prohibited eradicate are the worst types of weeds. The law requires species on this list to have all above and below ground plant parts destroyed because the weeds may be harmful to public health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock or other property.

Among those weeds are Black swallow-wort, Cutleaf teasel, Palmer amaranth and Poison hemlock.

Black swallow-wort is a viney milkweed that overtakes shady woodlands.

Cutleaf teasel forms dense monocultures on sunny roadsides and riverbanks.

Palmer amaranth is a high profile noxious weed that can cause considerable yield losses in corn and soybeans if it becomes established.

Poison hemlock is a highly toxic plant that looks similar to wild carrot and grows in moist roadsides and ditches.

“Thanks to the collaboration with multiple state and county agencies, the University of Minnesota, and other organizations, the MDA has successfully detected these noxious weeds and have confirmed unrecognized species,” said Thom Petersen, MDA commissioner. “However, our battle with these weeds has just begun. We must continue to provide for programs that help us find these weeds and eradicate or effectively manage them so we can protect Minnesota’s ag industry and natural resources.”

Governor Tim Walz is proposing a $1.8 million investment in the MDA’s noxious weed program would support grants enable local governments to battle noxious weeds, and the funding would provide needed resources to manage or eradicate weeds like Black swallow-wart, Cutleaf teasel, Palmer amaranth, and Poison hemlock that have already found their way into Minnesota.

Learn more on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Web site at www.mda.state.mn.us.