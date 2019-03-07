Local, area high school girls are welcome to shop for prom dresses and accessories in a larger space inside the Fournet Building

Dream Boutique will make their return March 27 and 31 at the Fournet Building, this time in a bigger space. Local high school girls from Crookston, Fisher, Climax, Fertile, and Red Lake Falls schools are welcome to shop for affordable prom dresses and accessories at the pop-up shop in the Fournet’s corner retail space donated for the event by building owner Jeff Evers.

The boutique will be open from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 and from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Organizers Kim Dans and Erin LaPlante helped 24 prom dresses find new homes in 2018 during their inaugural event and they’re just as excited about 2019. Their goal is to try to promote “self-confidence” and “individual beauty” by providing affordable dresses (and accessories) to local high school girls during prom season.

During last year’s event, 180 dresses were donated, they catered to 25-30 shoppers between the two event days, one “dream donor” covered costs for Sunday’s event last year letting every shopper get their items for free, seven door prizes were given away, and 10 volunteers helped at the events.

Dream Boutique is now accepting donations of lightly-used prom dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories. For more information, contact Kim Dans at 281-1700 or Erin LaPlante at 280-8646, or visit their “Dream Boutique” Facebook page.