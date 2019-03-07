Lauren Kluver takes a solo in “Lester Leaps In,” as performed by Montevideo High School’s Jazz Band 1 at the annual Pops Concert held Monday evening at the Fine Arts Center.

Lauren Kluver takes a solo in “Lester Leaps In,” as performed by Montevideo High School’s Jazz Band 1 at the annual Pops Concert held Monday evening at the Fine Arts Center. Also performing were Jazz Band 2, the Montevideo Community Band, MHS Varsity Band, and MHS Concert Band. (Staff photo by Danae Milbrandt)

