The Redwood Area Library Foundation still has tickets left for its March 8 fundraising concert featuring the Flying Buffaloes.

The event is being held this coming Friday night at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and can only be picked up at the Redwood Falls Public Library.

Although there are tickets left, the number is limited.

To learn more stop by the library during regular business hours, call (507) 616-7420 or visit the library’s Web site at www.redwoodfallslibrary.org.

The Flying Buffaloes band includes Jordan Harazin, an RVHS graduate.

The public is encouraged to attend.