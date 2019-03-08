The 38th Annual Crookston Gun Club Family Fun Night & Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the Crookston Eagles.

The social begins at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a dinner of stuffed pork chops or walleye at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for students under 18 years. The ticket price includes a chance to win a firearm.

Auction and raffle items include firearms, wildlife prints, and shooter packages. You need not be present to win.

Tickets are available at The Longtin Agency at 202 South Main or by contacting Steve at 289-2115.