Area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts representing the Twin Valley Council will be joining in the fight against hunger March 9-16 through Scouting for Food, one of the largest food collection events in southern Minnesota.

The purpose of the project is to provide the youth members of the Boy Scouts of America an opportunity to better understand the problems of hunger and to help them realize that they can have an impact and help with community concerns.

This coming Saturday (March 9), scouts will be placing door tags throughout neighborhoods and then March 16, scouts will be canvassing the same neighborhoods to pick up food donations.

Residents should place non-perishable items they wish to donate in a bag outside their door by 9 a.m. People who did not receive a Scouting for Food notice but would like to contribute may drop off donations March 16 at the food shelf in their local community.

The types of food most needed are nutritional, non-perishable food items, such as cereal, baby formula, complete package meals and canned goods including vegetables, fruits, meats and chunky soups.

Food collected by the Scouts outside of the Mankato Area will be sorted and distributed to their nearest food shelves including the Redwood Area Food Shelf in Redwood Falls.

Scouts provide an estimated 14,000 hours of community service annually.

Scouting for Food had nearly 1,000 Scouts and Scouters collecting food for local food shelves throughout the Twin Valley Council.

In keeping with the values of Scouting, Boy Scouts devote themselves to community service.

For more information on Scouting and its programs, as well as the upcoming Scouting for Food event, visit twinvalleybsa.org.

