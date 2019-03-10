Discussed Little Sprouts Learning Center and Highway 4 and 14 corner property.

The February EDA Board meeting was called to order by President Kathy Haala. The Board welcomed the newly appointed EDA Board members, Casey Coulson, who replaced Nate Stevermer as Nate moved to a different city board; and Mark Kober, who replaced Mike Schmid who resigned from the Board due to retirement. Finally, the Board also welcomed new City Manager, Kelli Truver to the meeting.

Brad DeVos was also present for the meeting. Brad, who is an experienced early childcare consultant, has been working with the Little Sprouts Learning Center Board. Since the EDA has been involved with getting the LSLC started, has established loans for financial support, and continues to have a vested interest in the success of the center, the EDA Board requested that Brad present a report on his work with Little Sprouts. Brad has been overseeing and assisting them with their financial operations, staffing, and general operating efforts, and providing them with some additional insight and suggestions to help them be the most efficient they could be with finances, staffing, ordering of supplies and materials, and marketing efforts for the center. The information that was presented to the EDA Board was very practical and helpful, and the EDA Board will look for updates from Brad at future EDA Board meetings.

One of the 2019 EDA Goals was to complete the development of the property on the southeast corner of Highways 4 and 14. Since this area is arguably the most important focal point of our community due to this location, the EDA has decided that this property should be something that is a positive reflection of our community. So, efforts are being made to develop an aesthetically pleasing site. I gave an update on the plans from a preliminary drawing that was discussed at previous meetings where numerous suggestions and revisions were considered. Having those in mind I presented an updated drawing of the property with some additional suggestions shown for the location. I have met with reps from Haala Industries to discuss the possibility of a large city logo that will be placed in the location, along with a new City of Sleepy Eye wall and some other seating planters, and signage for directions to the other amenities offered in our community. I am continuing to work on the finalized plan and will submit details on costs for the development and installation of these items to the Board at a future meeting. The EDA plans to begin this work this coming spring. My plan is to share the finalized information and drawing to the community through an upcoming article for this newspaper, the city website, and other social media outlets. Stay tuned… If you just can’t wait, please stop by my office and I will be happy to share the present information and plans in more details with you!

The two presentations consumed almost all the time of the February meeting, so the Mayor gave a brief update on the newly developed Downtown Revitalization Committee. The Board approved having quarterly EDA Board meetings that would be extended in time due to the many items the EDA is continuing to work on.

The EDA Board strives to continue to move forward in a positive manner by maintaining and improving the community through retention and growth of business, industry, and services. If anyone has any questions, wants more information or details on any of the projects the EDA is working on, please feel free to contact me.