Miller Sellner has been a fixture on the south edge of Sleepy Eye since 1964. The Case IH dealer has been a steady and growing presence for 55 years — locally and in the region.

Miller Sellner was established in Sleepy Eye by Glennis “Bud” Miller and Norb Sellner after Bud’s dad, Art Miller, the owner of Evan Implement retired. At that time International Harvester insisted the dealership move to Sleepy Eye. Sellner, a long-time mechanic at Evan Implement, and Bud Miller went into business together in a new building south of Sleepy Eye.

The business grew in the region, starting in 1997 when Miller Sellner Implement merged with Darfur Implement. The Darfur Implement facilities in Darfur and Windom were consolidated, and in 1998, a new facility was built in Bingham Lake.

A third location was added in 2012, when Miller Sellner Implement and Equipment acquired Slayton International.

“Miller Sellner is proud and honored to have served our communities for 55 years and are looking forward to 55 more,” said Doug Miller, President. “We greatly appreciate and value our customers and thank them for being a part of our success throughout the years.”

Miller Sellner is celebrating 55 years with Pancakes by Chris Cakes at each of their locations — in Sleepy Eye on Tuesday, March 12, serving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the same times in Slayton on March 13 and Bingham Lake on March 14.