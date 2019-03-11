On Feb. 26, Sleepy Eye FFA members had interviews for State FFA Degrees and Proficiencies in Westbrook.

On Feb. 26, Sleepy Eye FFA members had interviews for State FFA Degrees and Proficiencies in Westbrook. Four members applied for State FFA Degrees, the second highest degree achievable in FFA, and three members applied for different agricultural Proficiency Awards.

In order to receive a State FFA Degree, the following qualifications must be met — having a Chapter FFA Degree, being an active FFA member, completing at least two years of agricultural classroom instruction, having earned and invested at least $2,000 or worked 300 hours through an SAE, as well as completing at least 25 hours of community service.

The members who applied for the State FFA Degree included: Cassidy Hoffmann, Paige Romberg, Macy Schenk, and Landon Strong. These qualified members will receive their State FFA Degree during the Minnesota State FFA Convention in April.

The Sleepy Eye Proficiency Applications results were: Cassidy Hoffmann – First Place Ag. Communications; Morgan Hoffmann – First Place Ag. Education; McKenzie Cselovszki – Second Place Equine Placement.

Region VI Officer interviews were also held the same day. Becoming a Region Officer helps FFA members be more active in the FFA beyond the chapter level. Serving on an elite team of FFA members simulates working with others in a professional work environment.

FFA helps teach specialized skills in hundreds of agriculture career areas. Opportunities such as this can add up to big life achievements. Maranda Braulick and McKenna Dockter served as the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter voting delegates for the Region Officer Interviews. They heard from all candidates, nominated candidates for office, and voted on the 2019-20 Region VI Officer Slate. Isaac Huiras was elected to be the Region VI 2019-20 Sentinel. He will be installed at the Region Banquet in April.