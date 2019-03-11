Jessica Reiten of Clarkfield graduated from the Chippewa County Drug Court program on Tuesday, March 5 this week at the Montevideo courthouse.

“It’s kind of a long road. I basically gave up my kids and lived a life of drugs and crime, and I couldn’t do it anymore. After multiple times in jail I joined the drug court program, and I’m 665 days clean today,” said Reiten.

For those who are familiar with sobriety programs, 665 days is a rare and commendable achievement. Since becoming sober, Reiten’s life has improved immensely.

“Finding my self-worth and knowing that I don’t have to drink or use drugs to get through daily life struggles, like there are other ways of coping, healthy ways, and it’s such a better life this way.”

The road to sobriety is not an easy one. As Reiten was finding her way, she watched others struggle with their disease.

