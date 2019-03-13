The BLRR Drug Task Force with the assistance of the BLRR Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant March 7 in rural Clements resulting in the arrest of Darin James Sell, age 37.

As the emergency response team approached the residence, a male later identified as Darin Sell barricaded himself inside the home.

After a four-hour period of negotiation, Darin Sell was taken into custody without any incident.

Agents with the drug task force completed a search of the residence and located several firearms and ammunition located inside the home.

Charges are being referred to the Redwood County Attorney’s Office.

Other agency’s that assisted in this operation include the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota BCA, North Ambulance and the Morgan Ambulance.