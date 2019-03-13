Blizzard warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday

While weather geeks are often tempted to overhype oncoming severe meteorological events, forecasters appear to be reserving especially eyebrow-raising adjectives for the blizzard that’s approaching Crookston and directions to the east, southeast and north in the Red River Valley and North Dakota.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning that kicks in at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 1 a.m. Friday. The warning area includes Crookston all of Polk County, which is on the eastern edge of the warning boundary.

The intense weather system is expected to bring 6 to 11 inches of snow, and higher amounts up to 18 inches. The snow will be blown around by north winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, gusting to 55 mph, which will make travel dangerous to impossible. The strong winds could damage trees and power lines, and the additional snow will increase the risk of roofs collapsing on homes and other structures.

The blizzard will have a major impact on events and other activities, so double-check ahead of time before you venture out.