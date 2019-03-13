Erskine woman was able to escape vehicle safely.

Crookston firefighters and other emergency responders Wednesday afternoon converged on the scene of a SUV on fire at the intersection of Polk County Highways 11 and 13 a few miles east of Crookston.

Traffic on both highways, including a Crookston school bus, was blocked while firefighters knocked the fire down, which appeared to originate in the engine.

The call came in at 1:21 p.m.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was Amanda Lynn Goldsborough, 30, of Erskine.

It appears that the fire originated in the engine compartment, which overheated.

Paramedics checked on Goldsborough at the scene but she did not require transportation to the hospital.





