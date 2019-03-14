Establishing the tempo from the opening tip the Redwood Valley boys basketball team rolled to an 86-74 win over Morris Area/CA Monday night in the Section 3AA-North Sub-Section title game.

With the victory, the Cardinals (15-11) have advanced to the Section 3AA title game where they will face St. James Area at 5 p.m. Thursday (March 14) in Marshall.

The Saints (18-8) defeated JCC 76-72 in the south half of the bracket and upended the Cardinals 64-60 in early December.

It will be the first Section title game appearance for the Cardinals since winning the crown back in 2015.

Monday night against Morris Area/CA, the Cards fell behind 4-2 but would go on a 15-1 run to lead 17-5 midway through the first half.

A Cole Woodford three-pointer would make it 24-10, and even after the Tigers would cut the lead to single digits, the Cards would answer right back to increase the lead to 41-26 with 2:30 to play in the half.

The Cards would take a 45-32 lead into the break and were never really threatened the rest of the way en route to victory.

Cole Woodford had a big game finishing with a game-high 32 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Bryant Haas had a great game off the bench, providing an early spark and finishing with a season-high 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Colin Wells had 12 points and two steals, Bronson Smith added seven points and three boards, Carson Woodford had five points and three rebounds and Kyle Huhnerkoch had four points and three rebounds.

Carter Guetter had three points, Connor Josephson added two points, eight rebonds, three assists and three steals, Alex Lang had two points and Brennan Sander added two points.

The Cards shot 46 percent from the floor (31-of-68) and won despite going 16-of-30 from the charity stripe.