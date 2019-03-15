The Lucan community is set to hold the 33rd annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration this coming Sunday (March 17).

The events begin that morning when the Lucan Lions Club hosts a ham and egg breakfast at the community center, with serving from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the parade on Main Street is set to begin. Those who plan to have a unit in the parade need to show up at least 15 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. start in front of Our Lady of Victory Church.

The parade grand marshal is Minnesota National Guard First Sergeant Josh Goche, who is being welcomed home from serving in Kuwait.

Following the parade, free beer will be served at Knott’s Corner.

A new event is also being held this year at the community center after the parade when youth activities and snacks will be offered for those ages four and older.

Everyone is encouraged to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Lucan this Sunday.