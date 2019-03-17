Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District Rep. Collin Peterson is scheduled to be in Redwood Falls Monday, March 18 to host a veterans town hall meeting.

The event is set to start at 2 p.m. at the Redwood County government center in Redwood Falls. The meeting will be held in the driver’s license classroom.

“As a veteran, I look forward to talking about the issues impacting our veterans in the seventh district,” Peterson said. “Our nation’s fast-growing veteran population deserves quality healthcare and support services, and I encourage folks to join me next week as we discuss these important issues.”

The event is open to the public.

For more information about the town hall meeting, contact Meg Louwagie at (507) 537-2299.