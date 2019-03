The Montevideo Learning Center has slowly been taking shape over the winter.

The Montevideo Learning Center has slowly been taking shape over the winter. Workers from NOR-SON Construction have been battling sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow over the last two months, but progress is definitely being made. The school is scheduled to open this August. (Staff photo by Mike Milbrandt)

