In response to concerns, Olson reiterates/clarifies aspects of budget reduction package on the table

Tackling his first budget reduction scenario as superintendent of the Crookston School District, Jeremy Olson last week detailed a reduction package proposal he crafted with his administrative team that would trim the 2019-20 school year budget by almost $400,000.

Olson told members of the Long Range Planning Committee, which he formed shortly after being hired last year, that a continued pattern of declining enrollment is driving the need to trim the budget. He said last week that he’d present his proposal to the Crookston School Board when they next meet on March 25, but in contacting the Times on Tuesday, the superintendent said he’d been getting feedback and otherwise hearing things about the budget reduction proposal that are inaccurate, and he wondered if he could reiterate some aspects of the proposal leading up to the next board meeting.

“I want to make sure people clearly understand what the proposal is, and, most importantly, what it’s not,” Olson said.

He added that, while everyone’s goal is to at least stabilize enrollment and even turn its declining trend into a growth trend, the reality right now is that when it comes to enrollment, the district has for years been getting smaller, and that trend looks for the foreseeable future like it’s going to continue. With less state revenue that’s based on student enrollment coming into the district, Olson explained, the district must adjust its expense budget accordingly. While stressing he doesn’t want to “over-cut” at this juncture, doing the opposite by not reducing enough and simply hoping things will get better is irresponsible.

“I don’t want to be looking at a $600,000 reduction a year from now,” he said. “That’s why we’re proposing these reductions now.”

The reduction in its current form includes:

• The reduction of a 2/3 full-time equivalent (FTE) physical education teaching position

• The reduction of an administrative assistant position at Highland School

• A special education paraprofessional position currently open will not be filled

• The reduction of a full-time special education teacher at Highland (made possible by the schedule and configuration changes at the school)

• A 10 percent across the board reduction in supply budgets

• An English Language Learner (ELL) instructional position that’s open due to a resignation will not be filled, leaving the remaining ELL instructor to have K-12 responsibilities instead of K-6.

• Retiring choral instructor Belinda Fjeld will not be replaced. Elementary choral instructor Jill Dalzell would take on high school responsibilities, too. Dalzell, in addition to band instructor Matt Torgerson and orchestra instructor Haley Ellis will all have slightly more music education responsibilities in the elementary schools, but in order to not sacrifice individual and small group vocal and instrument instruction time, the general music course offered to sixth-graders who are not in band, choir or orchestra would be eliminated. Filling the void in the schedule would be increased computer instruction.



Clarifying some things

Olson further explained and/or clarified some aspects of the package based on concerns that have been voiced to him directly or otherwise reaching him.

• First off, on not filling Fjeld’s position: “What I’m hearing is that we’re going to cut choir, and that’s not happening,” Olson said.

Currently, he explained, the district has two licensed choral instructors, one licensed band instructor and one licensed orchestra instructor. By not replacing Fjeld, the district will have three licensed instructors, one for each discipline. As a result, the trio of instructors will each have increased responsibilities in the two elementary schools. Olson added that he and the administrative team are currently “working with the music staff” to make sure the changes can work for them. “We’re open to working with them on what’s best for them,” he said.

• Secondly, the reduction of an administrative assistant in the Highland School office: While the position is being proposed for a reduction, Olson said the Highland office is not losing a full-time staff member. Shifting some administrative assistant assignments in other district buildings is making that possible, he said.

Currently, Olson explained, New Paths Area Learning Center has a full-time administrative assistant, even though the ALC doesn’t necessarily operate on a full-day schedule. The ALC administrative assistant would, in the proposal, spend half her day at the ALC and the other half at Highland. In addition, an administrative assistant currently full-time at Washington School would spend half her day there, and the other half at Highland. “So Highland would still have two FTEs (full-time equivalent), Washington would have 1.5 and the ALC would have a .5 position,” the superintendent said.

• Next, the proposed move of first grade from Washington to Highland: While the district is expanding preschool by offering all-day, everyday preschool to four year olds, a program offered at Washington School, Olson reiterated that the expansion of preschool is not driving the first grade move.

Based on concerns he’s hearing, Olson said that first grade teachers would move to Highland, too, meaning the current Highland teaching staff wouldn’t be taking on any new instructional responsibilities. He’s also hearing that the district will “lose more students” to open enrollment because of the first grade move. To that, Olson notes that the districts that most closely neighbor Crookston all have either K-6 buildings or K-12 buildings.

“I’m a little perplexed by the belief that (having) first and sixth grade in the same building is unfathomable,” Olson said.

As for making room for first grade at Highland, Olson said that, currently, there are two special education classrooms that are a bit larger than necessary. “General education” classes would move to those two spaces, and the large locker bay located to the right of the main school entrance would be removed and converted into two special education classrooms.

Olson said the move, if it’s approved by the board, would be discussed with parents of first graders. “We’d work with parents on that and bring them in and make sure they understand what’s going to happen,” he said. “I would anticipate meeting with families and bringing the kids to Highland to walk through the space, because the goal would be to make the transition as easy as possible for the kids.”