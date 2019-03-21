A total of 32 Minnesota 4-H youth and nine adults will be representing Minnesota at the national 4-H shooting sports championships in Grand Island, Neb. June 23-28.

These youth were selected to represent Minnesota through an application process following their participation in the 2018 Minnesota 4-H shooting sports and wildlife invitational. The 32 youth represent 20 counties in Minnesota.

The Minnesota 4-H shooting sports and wildlife program began in the 1980s and has grown to nearly 4,000 4-H members and 1,000 adult leaders. Those 4-H members may become involved in the 4-H shooting sports and wildlife program in the following disciplines: air rifle and air pistol, archery, .22 rifle, muzzleloading, shotgun and wild-life.

Adults can become certified discipline instructors by attending a weekend workshop and instructing youth in their county.

To learn more about the Minnesota 4-H shooting sports and wildlife program, visit extension.umn.edu.

At the 20th annual national 4-H shooting sports championships, Minnesota 4-H members will participate in a number of events to show their skill and knowledge. Youth practice with a coach prior to participating in the events in Nebraska and participate as an individual in their events, as well as a team.

Each participant competes in three different events to compile their total score. Awards ceremonies will be held each night for the daily events and an overall awards ceremony will be held at the completion of the event.

Approximately 700 youth from more than 35 states are expected to participate in the national championships in Nebraska this year.

National 4-H shooting sports invitational participants Noah U’Ren .22 pistol, Jared Zollner .22 pistol, Ashlyn Doering black powder and Catherine Turbes .22 pistol all of Redwood County 4-H have been nominated to help represent Minnesota 4-H at the national competition.