Montevideo’s Fiesta Ambassadors (from left) Kendra Wanke, Toni Vorvick, and Kari Fragodt got into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by taking part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday afternoon. A good crowd was on hand to view the annual event sponsored by the Montevideo Chamber of Commerce. (Staff photo by Danae Milbrandt)

