Charges are possible

A person died in Fosston on Thursday and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports the cause of death is a possible drug overdose. The person’s identification had not been released at press time Friday.

The call of a possible drug overdose came in minutes before 12:30 p.m. March 21. Deputies arrived and attempted to resuscitate the victim. Essentia Ambulance arrived minutes later and the individual was pronounced dead. The deceased was transported to the UND Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force is investigating the events leading up to the death. Once the cause of death is determined, criminal charges are possible.