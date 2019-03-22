Kelly: Broken main leaked in one day 400,000 to 500,000 gallons of water, the equivalent of one of the town’s water towers

A water main break on Crookston’s north end that leaked 400,000 to 500,000 gallons of water per day – about equal to the capacity of one of the city’s water towers – has been repaired by City Public Works crews, but a portion of North Front and Seventh streets in the area of the leak likely won’t reopen to traffic until early next week, Public Works Director Pat Kelly tells the Times.

That’s because the leak created such a large cavern under the street around the broken main, Kelly said, that there’s a concern that there would be a failure or collapse on the surface that would create a sinkhole-type of situation. Officials “televised” underground in the affected area on Thursday to get a better feel for the situation and the stability of the area, and Strata Concrete on Friday morning started injecting a special type of concrete to fill in the underground void.

“That’s a big break and a really big leak,” Kelly said, when asked by the Times how common it is for a water main break to produce a daily leak equal to the capacity of one of the City’s water towers. “Brandon (Water Department Superintendent Brandon Carlson) said it’s the biggest he’s seen.”

Carlson first started noticing “high consumption” a couple days before the main was actually fixed. “We spent more than a day trying to chase it down because it wasn’t surfacing,” Kelly said, adding that storm sewer outlets into the Red Lake River were checked, but nothing unusual was observed. “Pumpage rates” at the lift station in Sampson’s Addition also rose, which indicated something amiss on the north end, but the water towers weren’t affected.

“We finally traced it down through the frost, and it had burrowed a cavern down the hill and into the sanitary sewer,” Kelly said.

He described the “flowable fill” Strata was injecting into the cavern as a “lighter concrete” that uses sandy material instead of rock. “It’s a little thicker than a milkshake,” he said. “It’s more solid than soil.”

Asked if the break is related to the frost starting to move as part of the spring melt, Kelly said it’s possible. “It’s most likely related to pipe movement,” he said.