Heavy rain and flooding mean some roads and trails in state forests, state parks, recreation areas, and wildlife management areas will close temporarily, according to the Department of Natural Resources. This is because they are not firm enough to support vehicle traffic without causing damage. The closures could remain in effect until sometime in May, depending on weather conditions.

“These are normal spring closures that happen when roads and trails become wet and fragile,” said Dave Schuller, state land programs supervisor for the DNR’s Forestry Division. “We ask that people use good judgment, obey the closures, and check the DNR website for updates. This is important for personal safety as well as avoiding damage to these roads and trails.”

Road and trail users should pay particular attention to state forest closures. Generally, all roads and trails in a particular forest will be closed, but not always. Those that can handle motor vehicle traffic will remain open but may be restricted by gross vehicle weight. Signs will be posted at entry points and parking lots.

For information on road closures, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us. Road and trail closure information also is available by contacting the DNR information center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday).

For information on roads and trails on county land, contact the county directly.