Crookston Kiwanis held its March celebration to mark its fifth year of the Terrific Kids program that each month spotlights top-notch fifth-graders at Highland School.

Families of current and previous Terrific Kids attended the breakfast at RBJ’s Restaurant.

One student from each fifth grade class each month earns the Terrific Kid Award on the basis of grades, citizenship, and a positive attitude toward schoolwork and other students.