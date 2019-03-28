Eleanor Sander, 83, of Belview, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Parkview Home in Belview. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday March 29 at Rock Dell Lutheran Church, rural Belview. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sunset Funeral Home in Echo and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Interment will be in the church cemetery. Eleanor G. Sander was born June 17, 1935 to Gilbert and Ella (Knutson) Skogen at home in Swedes Forest Township. She was baptized and confirmed at Rock Dell Lutheran Church and graduated from Belview High School. On August 24, 1957, Eleanor was united in marriage to LaVern Sander. He passed away on July 10 1967. She then married Lloyd Sander August 18, 1973, who died on September 6, 2014.

Eleanor was a homemaker, mother and lifelong member of Rock Dell Lutheran Church. She was involved with the Rock Dell Ladies Aid and Bethany Auxiliary. She enjoyed embroidery, reading, playing cards, old time music and coffee with friends and family. She especially loved hanging out with her crazy family. There was always laughter to be heard and memories made. She is survived by her children Kris (Jim) Slettedahl of Echo, Ed (Shannon) Sander of Sacred Heart, Kathy (special friend Joe Hrimnak) Danzer of Janesville, and Les (Kim) Sander of Echo; grandchildren; Tyler (Belinda) Slettedahl, Kyle (Amanda) Slettedahl, Madison Slettedahl, Ethan Sander, Cody (special friend Liz Sullivan) Sander, Kendra (fiancé Nik George) Sander, Eleanor (fiancé Christian Amigo) Danzer, Amelia (special friend Justin Sutter) Danzer, Emma Danzer, Samuel Danzer, Grant Sander and Luke Sander, great grandchildren; Henry, Quinn and Clark Slettedahl, Owen and Abigial Slettedahl and Greyson Sutter. Also surviving are sisters; Ione (Doug) Parsons, Gladys (Richard) Hagen and brother, Marvin (Judy) Skogen, sister in law, Dorothy Hoepner, along with many nieces and nephews and her very good friend Sharon Sander. She was preceded in death by her two husbands LaVern Sander and Lloyd Sander, brothers Harvey Skogen and infant brother Gordon Skogen.

