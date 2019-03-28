Stanley “Stan” Dean Pickens, 65, of Barry and Granite Falls, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 6:29 a.m. in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life Gathering, open to all, will be held Saturday (March 30) from 2 until 4 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at 36th and Holiday Drive Quincy, IL Stan was born August 21, 1953 in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Robert D. And Illa M. Tittsworth Pickens.

He graduated from Payson Seymour High in 1971. Over the years he worked for Motorola, Gardner Denver, and Summy Farms until he found his passion and place in the working world at Fagen, Inc., a construction company in Granite Falls. As a Civil Superintendent with Fagen for 23 years he created deep and lasting friendships and travelled and lived all over the country.

Stan acquired a love of nature as a small boy leading to a lifetime of hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, and gardening. An outdoorsman at heart, Stan was a country renaissance man. He believed in the importance of self-sufficiency, making things from scratch-whether it be sloppy Stan’s or a “redneck” hot tub-and the spiritual ways of Native Americans.

Contrasting his passion for the outdoors, Stan developed a fascination with technology late in life, enjoying Facebook, YouTube, and following the president on Twitter. Stan was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, especially his grandchildren, while visiting around a looking fire or cooking fire.

He will be missed for his fun-loving nature, jokes, and generous spirit. Survivors include his three children, Robin (Jacob) Litt of Quincy, IL; Ryan (Beth) Pickens of Quincy, IL; Katelyn Pickens of Albert Lea; his mother, Illa (Robert) Inman of Quincy; his sister, Marla Stratton of Quincy, IL; his brother, Dana Pickens of Plainville, IL; three grandchildren, Sasha and Ezra Litt and Molly Pickens all of Quincy, IL; a niece, Skylar Stratton of Fountain, CO; and many cousins. Stan was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents. Memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

www.hansenspear.com Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.