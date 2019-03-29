Recently, there have been a number of positive changes occurring at the Chippewa County-Monte­video Hospital, and more are in the works.

Recently, there have been a number of positive changes occurring at the Chippewa County-Monte­video Hospital, and more are in the works. To better reflect those changes, the hospital has decided to change its name: as of August 1, 2019, Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital will officially become CCM Health.

Brian Lovdahl, CEO of CCMH explained: “The Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital name dates back to the 1960s. Ever since that time, the organization has been changing, and right now, we are at a place where we do need to shed the ‘hospital’ name. We want people who hear our name to know that we are all about health.”

As part of forging a path to the future, CCMH will be focusing on a four-part, all-encompassing ap­proach to their patient’s overall health. This approach will include physical health, mental

