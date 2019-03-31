The Indians finally pieced together their vision last season and went 5-0 in the Section 2A playoffs to earn their first trip to the State Tournament since 2000.

The Indians finally pieced together their vision last season and went 5-0 in the Section 2A playoffs to earn their first trip to the State Tournament since 2000. The Indians fell in the Championship game at Target Field to the No. 1 team in the state, Heritage Christian Academy, last June. The Indians will look to replace a large group of seniors that had plenty of varsity experience.

Head Coach: Aaron Nesvold

Assistant Coaches: Cory Haala, John Hirschboeck, Brandon Streich

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 18-6

Conference: 6-1

Conference Finish: 1st

Section Finish: 1st

State Finish: 2nd

Players Lost to Graduation

Carter Brinkman, Avery Stevens, Zach Haala, Kyle Domeier, Parker Neid, Palmer Hittesdorf, Luke Mielke, Paco Eliserio

Key Players

Jacob Berg will be the team leader in the locker room and on the mound this season. Berg will be the number one guy on the hill this season after solidifying himself as one of the top pitchers in the conference last postseason. Berg threw a no-hitter in the Section 2A playoffs last season against New Ulm Cathedral, only to top that with a 4-1 victory over South Ridge in the State Tournament, where he struck out 14 hitters in 6 and 2/3 innings.

Landon Strong is stepping into his senior season with plenty of accolades. The three-sport star will return to the 4-hole in the Indians lineup while manning right field this season. Strong will continue to be an asset all over the field this spring.

Nathan Walter took a big step forward last season while finding a home behind home plate. Walter grew as a ballplayer behind the dish and was a bright spot near the top of the order for the Indians. Walter will look to get some innings on the mound this season as well.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Coach Nesvold knows that the Indians lost a lot of talent last season, but is confident in the youth and the experience they bring with them this season. Nesvold expects the new core wave of players will use their speed to generate success this season.

Conference Expectations

Nesvold believes the Tomahawk Conference and the Section will be tough once again, but expects Springfield, New Ulm Cathedral, and MVL to be the top echelon of competition this spring.

Coach’s Comment

Nesvold looks forward to building off of last year’s State Tournament run. “Expectations keep rising and it’s fun trying to reach those new heights.”