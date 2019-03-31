Minnesota lost 8,800 seasonally adjusted jobs in February, and the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has increased to 3.1 percent. That information was released recently by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in February.

Minnesota’s total over-the-year job growth slipped into negative territory in February, with 1,364 fewer jobs than at this time last year. This is the first month of annual job decline since July 2010.

Labor force participation and the employment-to-population ratio were stable during the month at 69.8 percent and 67.7 percent respectively.

“The most significant decline this month was in construction, losing 3,800 jobs – not shocking given the brutal February weather we had,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. “Along with that, we know that Minnesota faces dwindling labor force growth – we can’t have job gains without people to fill the positions.”

While down for the month, construction did have the greatest over-the-year growth of 6,246 jobs. Leisure and hospitality were up 3,922 jobs, financial activities was up 2,542 jobs. Finally, logging and mining were up just 44 jobs over the year.

The largest job losses were in professional and business services (down 3,509). Other industries measuring job losses were, manufacturing (down 1,056), trade, transportation and utilities (down 3,472), information (down 2,202), education and health services (down 3,385) and government (down 183).

Diminished workforce growth has been slowing job growth in Minnesota for the past two years. This report is in line with that trend.

