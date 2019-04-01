Crookston resident and Pack 44 leader Randy Prudhomme was recently named "Den Leader of the Year" at the Lake Agassiz District Award and Recognition Banquet March 19.

The banquet, which brings people together for an evening of fellowship and entertainment, recognizes the district’s volunteers.

Other 2019 Recipients were: District Award of Merit-Heather Viscito, Pack 13 District Award of Merit-Myron Barnes Den leader of the Year-Angie Zafke, Pack 13 Den Leader of the Year-Randy Prudhomme, Pack 44 Den Leader of the Year-Lindsay Danielson, Pack 4151 Good Turn Award-Tom Kirby, Pack 4151 Volunteer of the Year-Michael Klaers, Pack 13 Volunteer of the Year-Kari Du Preez, Pack 82 Scout of the Year-Kyle Holter Vogel, Troop 130 Scoutmaser of the Year-Keith Radke, Troop 130 Top Popcorn Sellers-Tyler Laducer, Pack 162