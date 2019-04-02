With six seniors on the roster the Redwood Valley tennis team will look to its veteran leadership for success in the 2019 campaign.

One season ago the Cards struggled with a green line-up but have many players returning with a year of experience under their belts.

Seniors Brian Bucholz, Cameran Sommers, Connor Thordson and Josiah Hultquist all saw action at singles and doubles a season ago.

Fellow seniors Logan Frank and Grant Liebl should both see action as well for Head Coach Justin Timm.

Junior Ben Collins returns after seeing extensive action at number one singles as a sophomore. Fellow juniors Rikard Wilkens and TJ O’Keefe will fight it out for playing time as well.

Freshman Jacob Zollner and eighth-grader Andrew Muetzel both have varsity experience and join eight-grader Cameron Seaman and seventh-graders Anthony Guetter, Laiten Goodthunder and Cole Johnson.

The Cards open up the season April 8 at New Ulm.