The Riverland Association held their annual tourism conference in Crookston Tuesday, in Bede Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Guest speakers included Carol Simmons from Crookston's Real Good Bath and Body, Rebecca Opdahl from Opdahl Donuts, Lindsey Evenson from Revelation Ale Works, Explore Minnesota Tourism's Dave Bergman, Tim Stuart from Stray Media Group, Becca Cruger from the Grand Forks EDC, and Scott Telle with Ad Monkeys.