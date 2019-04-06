The fourth and final performance of the 2018-19 Redwood Area concert series is scheduled for April 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Estebo Performing Arts Center at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls.

This concert will feature Boston Brass, which is a world famous brass quintet.

The Boston Brass has performed in 49 states and 30 countries, and has been featured in master classes around the world. The performers strive to provide audiences with great music in a friendly and fun atmosphere.

For 30-plus years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. From exciting classical arrangements, to burning jazz standards, to the best of the original brass quintet repertoire, the group treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment, which captivates listeners of all ages. The ensemble’s lively repartee, touched with humor and personality, attempts to bridge the gap of classical formality to delight audiences in an evening of great music and boisterous fun. The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide audiences with a wide selection of musical styles in unique arrangements, provided in a friendly and fun atmosphere.

Learn more at concertassociation.net/redwoodfallsmn.

– Photo courtesy of Allied Concert Services