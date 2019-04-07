St. Mary's Elementary School welcomed children’s author, Terri Michels, on March 28.

St. Mary's Elementary School welcomed children’s author, Terri Michels, on March 28. Michels shared her newest book, “Simon of Cyrene” and the “Legend of the Easter Egg” with the younger students. With the older students, she did a fun writing activity with Oreo cookies. A group of fifth and sixth graders also enjoyed the chance to have lunch with Michels, discussing reading and writing. Michels visited St. Mary’s as part of the Children's Author and Illustrator Program through the SWWC Service Coop out of Marshall. She is pictured working with students in the sixth grade classroom.