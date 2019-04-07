The public is invited to an open house of the new Redwood County Highway Department building located at 1820 E. Bridge Street in Redwood Falls April 16 from 3-6 p.m.

Tours of the building will be provided throughout the open house.

The Redwood County Highway Department moved its main shop into the former Titan Machinery building in November 2018.

The building was constructed in 2012 and had been empty for several years.

The purchase of this building was a very economical way to replace the previous dilapidated and undersized highway shop and will help to reduce premature wear to equipment that previously had to be stored outdoors in the elements.

For more information, visit the Redwood County Web site at redwoodcounty-mn.us, or contact the Highway Department at (507) 637-4056.

The Redwood County Highway Department looks forward to serving the public from the new location.