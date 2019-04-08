It’ll be at city hall from noon to 1 p.m.

A trio of area Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature are hosting a series of “town hall” meetings, and two of them, District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel of Crookston and District A State Sen. Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks will host one in Crookston on Monday, April 15.

The Crookston session will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. The two will host similar meetings that day in East Grand Forks and Fosston.

They’ll be joined by District 1A State Rep. Dan Fabian at town hall meetings April 16 in Warren, Thief River Falls and Grygla, and Johnson and Fabian will host similar sessions on April 17 in Hallock, Greenbush and Roseau.

All questions about the events can be directed to Ryan Johnson, legislative assistant to Johnson at (651) 296-8660 or via email at Ryan.Johnson@senate.mn, or to Jean Cottington legislative assistant to both Fabian and Kiel at (651) 296-4999 or via email at Jean.Cottington@house.mn.