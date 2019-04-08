During their April 2 regular meetings, the Redwood County Board of Commissioners and the Redwood Falls city council proclaimed April 7-13 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

According to Denise Kerkhoff, a crime victims advocate for Redwood County and a member of the Redwood Falls city council, many people talk about how criminals seem to have all of the rights, but she emphasized Minnesota Statute 611a.02 specifically outlines the rights that victims of a crime have.

According to the proclamation, in 1982 the president’s task force on victims of crime “envisioned a national commitment that launched the victims’ rights movement, inspired its progress and continues to advance the cause of justice for crime victims.”

Crime, the proclamation adds, can leave a lasting impact on any person, and those who are the victims need support.

Having a proclamation like this empowers victims to be able to face their grief, loss, fear, anger and hope without the fear of judgment. They can feel they are heard, understood and are being respected.

National Crime Victims’ Week provides an opportunity for communities to recommit to ensuring all victims of crime are offered appropriate services in the aftermath of a crime.

The Redwood County crime victim services program is dedicated to working for justice for all victims and survivors. Learn more about county services online at redwoodcounty-mn.us.

– Graphic courtesy of the Office of Justice Programs