Twenty members of the Sleepy Eye FFA chapter attended the Little International Contest at SDSU in Brookings, S.D. on Friday, March 29. They competed in the Dairy, Livestock, Meats, Milk Quality and Products, and Floriculture Contests.

Identifying off flavors in milk, identifying cheese and its characteristics, identifying dairy and non-dairy products, and a knowledge test were all parts of the Dairy Products contest at SDSU. The Sleepy Eye team placed fifth in the contest out of 38 teams. Team members included Paige Romberg, Abby Hoffmann, and Trey Heiderscheidt—who was the highest scorer on the team and placed third overall.

For the Dairy Contest, team members Macy Schenk, Sophie Portner, Mike Ludewig, and Jack Schroepfer, evaluated several classes of Brown Swiss and Holstein dairy cows and heifers, as well as a pedigree class where they judged cows based on their records, and a sire selection class where they chose the best bull for their cows. The team placed ninth and Jack Schroepfer was the highest scorer on the team.

The Meats contest was composed of identifying meat cuts by type—beef, lamb, pork—wholesale, and resale. The meats team also evaluated pork carcasses and judged classes of cuts of meat. Team members include Maranda Braulick, Brittney Dittbenner, Presley Bauer, and Kathryn Schroepfer. They placed 20th out of 55 teams. Maranda Braulick was the highest scorer on the team.

In the Floriculture Contest, the contestants identified cut flowers, annuals, and greenhouse plants, as well as took a knowledge test, and judged plants and flowers. The team consisted of Cassidy Hoffmann, Livia Nelson, and McKenna Dockter. Their team placed 13th out of 46 teams and Cassidy was the high scorer for Sleepy Eye.

For the Horse CDE, members judge halter classes, performance classes (western pleasure, hunt seat, English pleasure, western riding, western horsemanship, and trail), and identification of breeds, colors, markings, and tack. Leah Schnobrich, Anna Sellner, Sophie Gustafson, Clara Lemarr, and Trisha Ludewig were the Sleepy Eye FFA Team members. Leah was the high scorer for the Sleepy Eye Team.

Members in Dairy, Meats, and Floriculture will be competing soon in regional competitions and the others are preparing for State Convention. This was a great opportunity for them to test their knowledge and skills to prepare for upcoming contests.