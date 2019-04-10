Postponement Notices
For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/
Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.
Delays/Cancellations:
Belview Learning Center Closed
BLHS (Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart) Closed morning pre-school going home on these buses
Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg Closed no after school activities
Clarkfield Area Charter School Closed
Dawson/Boyd Closed
Echo Charter School Closed
Lac Qui Parle Valley Closed
Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) Closed
MACCRAY (Maynard/Clara City/Raymond) Closed
Marshall Public & Parochial Schools Closed no afternoon activities
North Central Learning Center in Willmar Closed
Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) Closed
Yellow Medicine East Closed
BBE (Belgrade/Brooten/Elrosa) (Thursday) closed, E-learning Day
Canby public & private closed
Chokio Alberta closing at 1 pm
Cosmos Learning Center closing at 12:30 pm
Minnewaska Area (Thursday) Closed Flex E-Learning Day
Montevideo closing starting with Ramsey at 12:30 pm
Colleges/Universities
Southwest Minnesota State University Closed and will remain closed til Friday morning 10 am
(Fri, 9 am) St. Mary's School in Bird Island: Kindergarten Roundup postponed til April 26.
Minnesota West locations in Canby, Granite Falls, Luverne & Pipestone will be closing at noon
Community
The Montevideo-American News will not be delivered today due to the weather. Sorry for the inconvenience
Big Bend Lutheran has cancelled Lenten supper and service for tonight
No Small World Nursery Today
Millennium Theater closed tonightSnow emergency declared for Montevideo No Parking on Avenues until plowed, No parking on streets after 8 am until plowed at 2:30 a.m. on 4/11/19
Updated: 4-10-19 7:31 p.m.