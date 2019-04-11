There’s a winter weather advisory here, but a winter storm warning is just a few miles down the road

A winter weather advisory typically doesn’t sound that ominous because, in the world of National Weather Service weather alerts, it’s less severe than a winter storm warning and not even in the same ballpark as a blizzard warning.

For the record, the NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the Crookston area from 4 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday. If the “bomb cyclone” storm that’s wreaking so much havoc on the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest stays true to its current track, forecasters say by Friday afternoon Crookston could have 3 to 7 inches of new snow on the ground. It will be of the heavy, wet variety, and will be blown around by northeast winds of 15 to 30 miles per hours, with gusts to 40 mph.

But what’s sort of interesting about this storm and this forecast is that not too far southwest, south, southeast and east of Crookston, a winter storm warning is in place, also until 1 p.m. Friday, and the NWS says cities in the warning area can expect 6 to 12 inches of snow. Those cities include Fertile, McIntosh, Fosston, Erskine, Twin Valley and Ada, among others.

Obviously, travel is going to be hazardous, and the events and activities calendar will be impacted, so stay tuned to the latest storm updates and double-check the schedule before you head out, especially in open areas.

However much new snow falls in Crookston, it likely won’t stick around long. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the 40s, and by Tuesday highs in the low-50s are forecast.