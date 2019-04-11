A New Jersey high school is in mourning after the campus' principal fell into a coma and later died after donating bone marrow.

Derrick Nelson, principal of Westfield High School in Westfield, N.J., had arranged to donate his bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France — someone he had never met. Nelson, 44, told friends and family he felt compelled to do it after learning he was likely a match, according to TV station KTRK.

The procedure reportedly didn't go as planned and Nelson went into a coma before dying.

Nelson is survived by his fiancee and a daughter who is 6 years old, KTRK said.

Students at the school expressed shock at learning the educator had passed.

"Even if you never even spoke a word with him, his impact was felt the moment you walked in as a freshman or the moment you left as a senior," student Adam Holtzman told the TV station.