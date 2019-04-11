The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is advising no travel on southwest Minnesota state highways in the following listed areas.

Roads are completely snow and ice covered. Blowing snow and reduced visibility are creating hazardous driving conditions.

• Lincoln County south of Highway 19

• Lyon County

• Murray County

• Pipestone County

• Redwood County

• Yellow Medicine County along US Highway 59 south of Clarkfield

• Yellow Medicine County along Highway 23 south of Hanley Falls

• Yellow Medicine County along Highway 68 east of Canby

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the www.511mn.org Web site.